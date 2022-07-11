Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

BZUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BZUN opened at $10.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $731.47 million, a PE ratio of -13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. Baozun has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $312.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.40 million. Baozun had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Baozun will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,514,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after acquiring an additional 61,117 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 10.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after acquiring an additional 186,547 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,524,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 2.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,369,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 31,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

