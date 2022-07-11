Barclays Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €773.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been given a €773.00 ($805.21) target price by Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.29% from the stock’s previous close.

KER has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($729.17) price objective on Kering in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €660.00 ($687.50) price objective on Kering in a report on Friday. HSBC set a €600.00 ($625.00) price target on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €605.00 ($630.21) price objective on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($656.25) target price on Kering in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of Kering stock traded down €4.20 ($4.38) during trading on Monday, reaching €501.00 ($521.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €486.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €570.97. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($240.99) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($434.79).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

