Barclays Cuts Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target to €77.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from €84.00 ($87.50) to €77.00 ($80.21) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BUD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($56.25) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($77.08) to €73.00 ($76.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($57.29) to €50.00 ($52.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.28.
Shares of BUD stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.78. 56,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,866. The company has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.84. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,656 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028,424 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $121,829,000 after purchasing an additional 185,246 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Get Rating)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
