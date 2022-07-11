Barclays Cuts Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target to €77.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from €84.00 ($87.50) to €77.00 ($80.21) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BUD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($56.25) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($77.08) to €73.00 ($76.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($57.29) to €50.00 ($52.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.28.

Shares of BUD stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.78. 56,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,866. The company has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.84. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,656 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028,424 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $121,829,000 after purchasing an additional 185,246 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

