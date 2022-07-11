Barclays Cuts Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $47.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CARR. TheStreet cut Carrier Global from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $36.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $43.31.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

