Barclays Cuts Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Price Target to €95.00

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from €120.00 ($125.00) to €95.00 ($98.96) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LGRDY. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Legrand from €95.00 ($98.96) to €100.00 ($104.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Legrand from €94.00 ($97.92) to €90.00 ($93.75) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Legrand from €96.00 ($100.00) to €103.00 ($107.29) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Legrand from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legrand currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.50.

Legrand stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. Legrand has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%.

About Legrand (Get Rating)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

