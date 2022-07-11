Barclays Lowers Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target to $22.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PEB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.03.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.77. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.40%.

In related news, Director Ron E. Jackson purchased 5,900 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,516.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,180,253.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 451,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,355,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,163,000 after purchasing an additional 59,566 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

