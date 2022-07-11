Barclays Trims DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Target Price to $19.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DISH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DISH Network from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of DISH Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.08.

DISH opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.95. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 12.49%. DISH Network’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 400,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 90,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 48,441 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in DISH Network by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in DISH Network by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 112,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 71,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

