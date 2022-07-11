BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $188.74

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $188.74, but opened at $180.50. BeiGene shares last traded at $177.69, with a volume of 1,326 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on BGNE. SVB Leerink lowered shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.72.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.52) by $0.28. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.41 million. The business’s revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lai Wang sold 445 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total value of $62,033.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $100,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $1,105,253.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,465 shares of company stock worth $2,229,388. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 139.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in BeiGene by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth $249,000.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

