Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Trading Down 9.3%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) dropped 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 12,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,056,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $92.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.95 million. Research analysts predict that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHIL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the first quarter valued at $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benson Hill Company Profile (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.