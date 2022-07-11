Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €140.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($145.83) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIX2. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($135.42) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($154.90) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($156.25) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($177.08) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €119.00 ($123.96) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday.

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €108.70 ($113.23) on Friday. Sixt has a 52-week low of €95.20 ($99.17) and a 52-week high of €170.30 ($177.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €116.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €131.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.