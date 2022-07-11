Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 160 ($1.94) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 162 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a report on Friday, March 25th.

LON:MBH opened at GBX 93 ($1.13) on Thursday. Michelmersh Brick has a twelve month low of GBX 88 ($1.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 152 ($1.84). The company has a market cap of £89.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,550.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 116.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

