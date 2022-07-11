Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a C$690.00 price target on the stock.

YRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Yamana Gold from an outperform rating to a tender rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$9.25 to C$7.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$64.58.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

YRI opened at C$6.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.11. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.78 and a twelve month high of C$8.05. The firm has a market cap of C$5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58.

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$559.77 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.