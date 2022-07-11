Berenberg Bank Trims Anglo American (LON:AAL) Target Price to GBX 3,300

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,000 ($48.44) to GBX 3,300 ($39.96) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.17) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,350 ($40.57) to GBX 3,800 ($46.02) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($41.17) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 3,900 ($47.23) to GBX 3,500 ($42.38) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,461.88 ($41.92).

LON AAL opened at GBX 2,824.50 ($34.20) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 2,350 ($28.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.51). The company has a market capitalization of £37.78 billion and a PE ratio of 499.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,421.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,542.76.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,035 ($36.75) per share, for a total transaction of £15,114.30 ($18,302.62).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

