BitCore (BTX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $151,925.00

BitCore (BTX) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last week, BitCore has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $151,925.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0788 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,503.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,141.39 or 0.05566791 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00026197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00247118 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.71 or 0.00632636 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00071755 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.31 or 0.00503860 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.