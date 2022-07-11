BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 354,228 shares.The stock last traded at $14.99 and had previously closed at $14.98.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1041 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAT. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

