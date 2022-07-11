BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Lowered to $729.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $902.00 to $729.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $830.71.

NYSE:BLK opened at $619.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $625.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $720.41. The company has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 37.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

