Blockburn (BURN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Blockburn (BURN) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Blockburn has a total market cap of $22,737.83 and $1.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockburn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Blockburn has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Blockburn

BURN is a coin. Blockburn’s total supply is 1,977,738,958 coins. Blockburn’s official Twitter account is @blockburnHQ . The official website for Blockburn is blockburn.io

