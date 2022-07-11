Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.09.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.25 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 37.0% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 326,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 88,352 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at about $45,495,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at about $3,493,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,767,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,931,000 after buying an additional 1,349,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,155,000 after buying an additional 183,098 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Blue Owl Capital had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 43.10%. The business had revenue of $275.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

About Blue Owl Capital (Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.