BMO Capital Markets Cuts Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to C$59.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATZAF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.50.

ATZAF stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.00. Aritzia has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $49.33.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

