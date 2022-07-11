BMO Capital Markets Increases Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Price Target to $48.00

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CL King increased their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.80.

CHEF stock opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average is $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.40 and a beta of 1.84. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $42.16.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.92 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 116,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

