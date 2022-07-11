BNP Paribas Lowers United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) to Underperform

BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $38.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UAL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Argus downgraded shares of United Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.06.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.32.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.69 per share, with a total value of $1,884,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,539 shares of company stock worth $1,434,925 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,525,000 after purchasing an additional 334,272 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,884,000 after buying an additional 1,286,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $351,299,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,454,000 after buying an additional 155,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

