Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given Outperform Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $245.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.83.

Shares of BA opened at $139.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.36. Boeing has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.11.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boeing will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

