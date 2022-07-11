Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $87.49

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $87.49 and last traded at $87.49, with a volume of 1131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Boston Properties to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average of $114.84.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1,792.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

