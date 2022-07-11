Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.10

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.10 and last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

BOUYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bouygues from €36.00 ($36.00) to €35.00 ($35.00) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bouygues from €47.00 ($47.00) to €44.00 ($44.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bouygues currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Bouygues ( OTCMKTS:BOUYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bouygues SA will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

