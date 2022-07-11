Brokerages Set Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Target Price at C$51.50

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$32.63 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$25.85 and a 52-week high of C$44.24. The stock has a market cap of C$616.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$32.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.62.

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.39). The firm had revenue of C$292.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 3.8399999 earnings per share for the current year.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.