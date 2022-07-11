Brokerages Set Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target at $562.56

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $559.78.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $406.81 on Monday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $390.91 and a 200-day moving average of $468.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

