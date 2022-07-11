Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $25,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,732,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,496,000 after purchasing an additional 406,898 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $810,807,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,689,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,172,000 after purchasing an additional 174,794 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,745,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,580,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,958,000 after purchasing an additional 70,117 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock worth $112,704,831.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $44.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,919. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

