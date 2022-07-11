BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Given New $6.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BTRS has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.44.

BTRS stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $910.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. BTRS has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $13.13.

In other news, President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $62,335.74. Following the sale, the president now owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,631. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $27,095.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,007.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,956 shares of company stock valued at $95,636 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BTRS by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,413,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866,172 shares during the period. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BTRS in the 4th quarter valued at $57,976,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BTRS by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,340,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,661 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BTRS by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,738,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after acquiring an additional 641,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 778.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,241,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,363 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

