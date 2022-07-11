Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

NYSE BKE opened at $28.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.26. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.71 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.56% and a net margin of 19.38%. Buckle’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Buckle will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Buckle by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Buckle by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 31,096 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle during the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

