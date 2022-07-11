Bunge (NYSE:BG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. Bunge has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.20 and a 200 day moving average of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Bunge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bunge by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,059,000 after purchasing an additional 249,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bunge by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,452,000 after purchasing an additional 72,076 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bunge (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.