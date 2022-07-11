Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $484.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $46.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. Analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $11,801,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 28,502 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

