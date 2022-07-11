Bytecoin (BCN) Price Hits $0.0001

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $10.16 million and $31,050.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.71 or 0.00632636 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000192 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.