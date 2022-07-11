Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Caleres in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $970.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.00.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $735.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.28 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 5.94%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 6,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $159,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,341.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $904,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 621,446 shares in the company, valued at $15,648,010.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,038 shares of company stock worth $2,415,339. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 523.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

