Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 16,150 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.01.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.85. 39,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,033. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $60.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

