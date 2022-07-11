Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 2,815 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.68. 14,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,465. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.76 and a 1 year high of $197.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.55.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

