Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 284 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.85. 180,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,724,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $272.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.03.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,001,864 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

