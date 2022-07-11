Callahan Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 1.5% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $12,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,924,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,891,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,343,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,710,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,687,000 after acquiring an additional 155,609 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.53. 20,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,571. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.586 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.