Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 1,081 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $2.92 on Monday, reaching $276.15. 8,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.61. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

