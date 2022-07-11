Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 6,151 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,227 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EOG traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.45. 31,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675,664. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.86 and its 200-day moving average is $116.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

