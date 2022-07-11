Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 7,645 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 130.7% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 105,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60,052 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 91.0% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 76,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,493 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.05. 8,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,639. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.44.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.