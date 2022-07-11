Callahan Advisors LLC Grows Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,131,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,225,000 after acquiring an additional 189,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $218.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.82. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Guggenheim started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

