Callahan Advisors LLC Increases Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,967 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 1.9% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $16,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 55,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock worth $112,704,831.

BAM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

