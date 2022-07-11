Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 1,032 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,299 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BNS shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. CIBC downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.79. The stock had a trading volume of 27,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,360. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.38. The company has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $56.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

