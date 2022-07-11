Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 21,536 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,536 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up approximately 1.3% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $11,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $1.29 on Monday, reaching $82.82. 23,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,240. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.01. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

