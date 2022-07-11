Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

CANF opened at $0.90 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.90.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,447.36% and a negative return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

