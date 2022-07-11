Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PD. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.35.

PagerDuty stock opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $629,904.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,777.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,578 shares of company stock worth $3,258,813. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 2.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,267,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,047,000 after acquiring an additional 246,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,939,000 after buying an additional 80,474 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter worth $143,174,000. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 20.9% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,994,000 after buying an additional 626,823 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,643,000 after buying an additional 24,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

