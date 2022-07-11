Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 97950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.
Canada Carbon Company Profile (CVE:CCB)
