Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Down to $2.62

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.62, but opened at $2.52. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 121,048 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Benchmark cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.98.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.17.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.18). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,715,000 after purchasing an additional 273,778 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,111,000 after acquiring an additional 586,900 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 147.8% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,081,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,381 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,709,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 353,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 12.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,049,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 118,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

