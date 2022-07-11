Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at Scotiabank

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Shares of OTCMKTS CSCCF opened at 2.26 on Friday. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of 2.11 and a 1-year high of 6.00.
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.
