CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) PT Lowered to $21.00

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded CareTrust REIT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 237.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $24.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,375.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 297.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 301.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT (Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.